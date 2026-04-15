TOMMY ROBINSON IN SHOCK MEETING WITH DONALD TRUMP AS SHARON OSBOURNE ATTENDS UNITE THE KINGDOM

Just days before King Charles’ state visit and weeks before the next Unite the Kingdom rally.



Overnight, Sharon Osbourne has become the biggest mainstream celebrity to confirm she will be attending the march, as Tommy reveals the event is at threat once again because the political establishment are terrified.

Tommy has thrown his weight behind Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe in the increasingly fractious war on the right ahead of next month’s elections as Reform UK’s support plummets.

And as James O’Brien sticks up for the parents of Axel Rudakubana, the great British public have had enough.



The Superstar Panel tackle it all after the Digest: Father Calvin Robinson – host of Reclaim the Media’s Fox and Father, Britain’s political prisoner Lucy Connolly, and Peter C Barnes, the man behind the brilliant Politics Unspun on YouTube and Substack.



PLUS: Celebrities like Robbie Williams, Piers Morgan and Fearne Cotton come together to back a dangerous campaign to ban social media. We’ll reveal why it’s not what it looks like.



AND: The death of Talk TV and The Sun is confirmed as the British government plots to launch a propaganda YouTube channel.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle becomes a Masterchef judge while Prince Harry shames the British Royal Family and attacks his father King Charles on the couple’s disastrous Australian tour. All the latest with royal YouTube sensation According2Taz.