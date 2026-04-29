TERROR ATTACK BY SUSPECTED ISLAMISTS ROCKS SADIQ KHAN'S LONDON AS NIGEL FARAGE REVEALS FIREBOMBIN

The news broke just as Slippery Starmer was trying to save his own skin at PMQs, but our leader has no answers to stop the onslaught of the Islamist takeover.



Just hours earlier, hundreds of police had raided an Islamic sect based at former orphanage in Crewe, Cheshire over allegations of modern slavery and forced marriage.



Yet shock figures have revealed the government is planning to continue the wave of mass immigration, with plans to import 7.2 million MORE migrants – no doubt a very large portion of those being Islamists – in the next eight years.



As John Cleese warns of civil war, most elites just don’t get it.



Dan is joined by the Superstar Panel: Father Calvin Robinson – host of Reclaim the Media’s Fox and Father – Restore Britain’s Richard Shaw, Coronation Street legend Charlie Lawson and media personality Nadia Essex.



PLUS: Slippery Starmer plots to SACK David Lammy as Deputy Prime Minister to bring back Red Rayner the Tax Evader.



AND: As the Ukrainian firebombing trial of Slippery Starmer continues today, with the suspects denying they had any political allegiances in court, Nigel Farage has revealed his own home has been firebombed.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: The Royal Family fights back, with Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, revealing a highly personal new image of their entire family on their 15th wedding anniversary. We’ll have all the latest with royal YouTube sensation According2Taz.