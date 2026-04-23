STARMER BID TO BAN UNITE THE KINGDOM AS TOMMY ROBINSON HITS OUTS OVER ST GEORGE'S DAY DISGRACE

As our corrupted Prime Minister REFUSES to even use the word England in his annual address.



But as the deep state attempts to use right-wing violence to stop UTK, Tommy has revealed he is inviting FOUR political leaders to speak, as he calls on a potential future merger between Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain, Nigel Farage’s Reform UK and Ben Habib’s Advance UK.



Meanwhile, our cretinous government under Starmer is not going to last, as Cabinet ministers turn and the path to his departure from Downing Street becomes clear, just one day after Outspoken revealed his wife and children have already moved out in his secret marriage crisis.



After Dan’s Digest, the Superstar Panel are here: Independent political commentator Lee Harris, who can be found on X and Substack, and Emma Dunwell, Host of the Speak Freely Podcast which you can find on YouTube under E Speaks Freely.



PLUS: The Reform UK civil war explodes in public again, with Zia Yusuf at the forefront as usual.



AND: Russell Brand admits a relationship with a 16-year-old teenager in an extraordinary interview with Megyn Kelly ahead of his UK trial.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry flees Meghan Markle and his two children after a matter of days to return to Ukraine where he has, once again, shamed the British Royal Family with a hyper political speech designed to overshadow Prince Louis’s eighth birthday celebrations. We’ll team up with Paula Froelich Uncensored for all the latest royal news.