SLIPPERY STARMER'S LAST STAND AS LABOUR TURNS ON COVER UP PM + NIGEL FARAGE WAR WITH ELON MUSK

As the world looks on with embarrassment as the man who promised to bring integrity back to Westminster lies, covers up and throws others under Labour’s bus.

But Starmer’s last stand proves why he is a dead man walking and the Labour liars who have allowed the deep state to take control of really running the country are trying to gaslight us all by pretending there’s no scandal here and actually we should really all be talking about Richard Tice’s dodgy tax affairs.

But is Reform UK really any better, given Nigel Farage has today appeared to advocate for the growing bid by the Westminster class by ludicrously suggesting that Elon Musk’s X is dangerous? The danger for Farage, of course, is that X doesn’t ban his political rivals like Restore Britain.

Full analysis from our Superstar Panel coming up: Red pilled former Tory MP Andrew Bridgen, the ex-Labour MP for Rochdale Simon Danczuk, Restore Britain’s Montgomeruy Toms – the founder of Freedom Watch GB, and businesswoman and activist Bernie Spofforth, whose YouTube channel is called If This Is True.

PLUS: Tommy Robinson lashes out after a major new row on the right engulfs next month’s Unite the Kingdom rally. That comes as Sharon Osbourne is axed by a homelessness charity after years of support after she announced she would be attending UTK to support Tommy Robinson.

AND: Britain’s number one race baiter Dr Shola is questioned by the police under caution as Green party leader and Tit Whisperer Zack Polanski calls for the eradication of right-wing people from the UK.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle is now officially selling her so-called prince and princess children Archie and Lili in an extraordinary new row with the British Royal Family after using the Australian tour to betray the Sandringham agreement with the late Queen. We’ll team up with the Royal News Network for all the latest.