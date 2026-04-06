SECRET RECORDING EXPOSES NIGEL FARAGE CRISIS OVER RUPERT LOWE'S RESTORE & ISLAMIST GREENS

Today there is increasing trouble within Nigel Farage’s Reform UK as Dan can reveal that social media influencers are being cold called by the party’s HQ and asked to stand as a candidate before the election deadline this Thursday.

And the right remains at war over how to deal with the threat of a surging Restore Britain as Rupert Lowe becomes more outspoken by the day.



Meanwhile, this Easter the country remains on the brink under Slippery Starmer’s Labour mess, with social unrest growing over the now institutional two tier policing.



In his Digest Dan will reveal how supermarkets M&S and Waitrose have become ground zero of the assault on our day to day life…



Then analysis from our Superstar Panel: Conservative commentator and social media star Based and Bougie, and Stef the Alter Nerd, host of the hit YouTube channel Stef The Alter Nerd and Political Nerds.



PLUS: Sly News launches a highly partisan attack on Donald Trump. Dan will expose their latest biased outrage as the President prepares to let loose from the White House. We’ll show you every moment of the expected bombshell press conference live.



AND: Cancel culture is far from over in Britain as the establishment are piling on the pressure to get the Home Secretary to ban Kanye West from headlining London’s Wireless Festival. Isn’t the risk that this will soon be used on those accused of Islamophobia?



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle attempts to overshadow the British Royal Family’s Easter appearance with her own deranged Instagram performance. We’ll team up with the Royal News Network to reveal all.