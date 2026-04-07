SADIQ KHAN ARREST & JAIL THREAT OVER SICK COVER UP AS REFORM'S LAILA CUNNINGHAM LASHES OUT

As shocking new information emerges of this sex abuse of young white women taking place within parliament at Westminster.



But that’s just the start of the reckoning required, given the daily invasion of our Channel resulting in the killing, sexual assault of and violent Islamist terrorism against the native population. Well today, Siobhan Whyte – the mother of hotel migrant murder victim Rhiannon Whyte – was finally given a national platform by Reform leader Nigel Farage as he attempts to claw back support on the right from Restore Britain.



Rupert Lowe isn’t going away though, launching a new attack today on Rachel From Accounts over the economic calamity being unleashed by Labour as they officially drop the two child benefit cap….



And President Trump has sent shock waves after he posted a stark warning to Iran on Truth social: "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will."



Meanwhile, there is growing lawlessness in the UK as supermarkets become ground zero of the crisis on our streets.

Yet our police have ludicrously decided to arrest Ryan Bridge, the leader of the Raise the Colours movement.

Ryan Bridge will be here late in the show for an exclusive interview, as we're also joined for the entire show by Leo Kearse.



PLUS: The British government has banned Kanye West from the country in the latest chilling threat to free speech under Slippery Starmer.

AND: Naga Munchetty caught up in a new BBC Breakfast bullying row over her treatment of departing Carol Kirkwood, as show insiders reveal all.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince William’s friends issue a staunch defence of the future king over his ruthless approach to banishing his cousins Beatrice and Eugenie – and they insist he’s not boring either. We’ll get into it all with our Royal Mastermind Angela Levin.