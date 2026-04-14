RUPERT LOWE & NIGEL FARAGE WARFARE AS FURIOUS REFORM LEADER BANS RESTORE FROM GB NEWS AMID FEUD

The Reform UK leader Farage has now ordered his propaganda channel GB News to censor ALL discussion of Restore Britain which we saw play out live on air during a shocking interview hosted by Tom Harwood.



But as The Times launches a shocking and lazy hit piece attempting to link Restore to fascists, even the Daily Telegraph’s Camilla Tominey is having to admit her Whopert Lowe nickname should be retired.



Dan argues the MSM is wrong on Restore Britain. Then Leo Kearse joins Outspoken for the entire show.



PLUS: GB News’ duty of care questioned as Eamonn Holmes remains in hospital after a horror stroke, as his ex-wife Ruth Langsford comes back into the picture.



AND: Justin Trudeau’s girlfriend Katy Perry is accused of lesbian sex assault by Orange Is the New Black actress Ruby Rose, who has reported the I Kissed A Girl singer to the police.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: What Meghan Markle really said as she arrived at an Australian children’s hospital for her grossest stunt yet. Our Royal Mastermind and Prince Harry’s biographer Angela Levin is here.