ROYAL CRISIS AS CRIMINAL PROBE INTO ANDREW WIDENS & PRINCE WLLIAM PREPS FOR CHARLES ABDICATION

Significantly increasing the possibility of a trial of Mountbatten Windsor, given cops are now asking victims to come forward.



This is a nightmare scenario that could even result in the abdication of the terminally ill King Charles as Prince William prepares.



Former head of Royal protection Dai Davies will be joining us to reveal the latest on this shocking developing story momentarily.



Also today: The Fake News Agents in an on air meltdown over the growing influence of Tommy Robinson after the Unite the Kingdom rally is backed by US Vice President JD Vance, as the leftist bid to smear Reform UK and Restore Britain in the Makerfield by-election continues, but it’s actually Andy Burnham who is feeling the heat.

Joining us for the entire show is Host of Tomlinson Talks on YouTube and Substack Connor Tomlinson.



PLUS: Angela Rayner dragged into a shocking Labour election fraud claim, with accusations her kitchen was used for the plot.



AND: GB News makes extensive and sweeping staff cuts just like Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire. We’ll reveal the new trouble at the so-called People’s Channel.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince William speaks out about Catherine and the children in a highly personal live TV interview with Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston. We’ll analyse what it means with royal YouTube sensation P-Dina.