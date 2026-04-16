Dan Wootton Outspoken

Dan Wootton Outspoken

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

RIOT POLICE TAKE OVER EPSOM AS ENGLISH ERUPT OVER MIGRANT CRIME COVER UP WITH EX-PM LIZ TRUSS

Epsom erupts, as police refuse to confirm the description of a group of men who attacked a local woman in her 20s on Saturday night, as local rumours grow the perpetrators were illegal migrants
Dan Wootton's avatar
Dan Wootton
Apr 16, 2026

Danny Tommo arranged panicked English locals to challenge the lack of information from police, so they decided to send in riot cops in one of the most blatant examples of Two Tier Britain imaginable.

Dan will reveal what Tommy Robinson and Katie Hopkins have to say along with a major development on the ground from Epsom regarding the police in his Digest.

Then joining him live in the studio today is the former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.

PLUS: Slippery Starmer in an astonishing bust up with the Speaker in the House of Commons.

AND: Elon Musk’s dad says only an idiot would believe that Jeffrey Epstein is dead.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are called out for their appalling and twisted lies about the British Royal Family, social media, bullying and even Princess Diana on the latest day of their disastrous Australian tour. Lady Colin Campbell joins Dan with all the latest.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dan Wootton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture