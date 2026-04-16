RIOT POLICE TAKE OVER EPSOM AS ENGLISH ERUPT OVER MIGRANT CRIME COVER UP WITH EX-PM LIZ TRUSS

Danny Tommo arranged panicked English locals to challenge the lack of information from police, so they decided to send in riot cops in one of the most blatant examples of Two Tier Britain imaginable.



Dan will reveal what Tommy Robinson and Katie Hopkins have to say along with a major development on the ground from Epsom regarding the police in his Digest.



Then joining him live in the studio today is the former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.



PLUS: Slippery Starmer in an astonishing bust up with the Speaker in the House of Commons.



AND: Elon Musk’s dad says only an idiot would believe that Jeffrey Epstein is dead.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are called out for their appalling and twisted lies about the British Royal Family, social media, bullying and even Princess Diana on the latest day of their disastrous Australian tour. Lady Colin Campbell joins Dan with all the latest.