Dan Wootton Outspoken

Dan Wootton Outspoken

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REFORM UK DESCENDS INTO CIVIL WAR OVER BY-ELECTION CHAOS AS ROBERT JENRICK & ZIA YUSUF FALL OUT

Reform UK descends into all out civil war as the party’s Makerfield by-election campaign collapses amid scandal surrounding its candidate Robert Kenyon and the surging support for Restore Britain
Dan Wootton's avatar
Dan Wootton
May 26, 2026

Now Nigel Farage's party is even attacking the local businesswoman Rebecca Shepherd who is driving Restore’s incredible campaign surge.

Meanwhile, Reform’s candidate has gone to ground after an astonishing brawl over his former posts about that vile hypocrite Carol Vorderman.

And in a fit of pique, Reform’s Robert Jenrick has now leaked private messages between him and Restore Britain’s Orla Minihane, as he publicly clashes with Zia Yusuf.

Well Orla the Superstar Panel today for Outspoken's 500th episode along with some of our other favourites: Advance UK leader

Ben Habib, who was with Dan for Outspoken episode one, but he was deputy of Reform UK back then, and Christine and Neil Hamilton.

PLUS: Tommy Robinson reveals the police and Slippery Starmer’s government are behind a disgusting anti-free speech to cancel his Islam debate at Oxford University this week.

AND: Royal wedding drama as Andrew’s daughters, the princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, are forced to pull out of Peter Phillips’ nuptials and Ascot after their dad faces a shocking new police probe about sex at the horse event which he attended with the now King and the late Queen.

THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Our Royal Mastermind Angela Levin joins us to reveal the sickening stalking of Prince William that is behind Meghan Markle’s latest stunt

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