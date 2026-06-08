Dan Wootton Outspoken

Dan Wootton Outspoken

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PROTESTS SPARKED BY COPS BLAMING HENRY NOWAK AFTER HIS DEATH AS TOMMY ROBINSON DEMANDS CHARGES

Fresh flash protests from patriots in Southampton after the sickening revelation that Hampshire Police attempted to paint Henry Nowak as the aggressor in his anti-white slaughtering by Vickrum Digwa
Dan Wootton's avatar
Dan Wootton
Jun 08, 2026

…three days after his death when they already had categorical evidence to the contrary.

British mums and dads are now saying they don’t trust the police with their own children and Tommy Robinson is now calling on the Crown Prosecution Service and the Home Secretary to consider criminal charges against the officers, while the entire MSM and political class instead choose to focus on JD Vance weighing in on the scandal, resulting in the Deputy Prime Minister being humiliated on live TV.

Yet the MSM is also ignoring new threats of violence by the Sikh community to instead make this all about them like Cathy Newman of Sly News.

Then the Superstar Panel: Two of my favourite commentators in the whole world. Lauren The Insider, whose YouTube channel is must watch, and Peter C Barnes of The Outsider on Substack. So it’s The Insider and The Outsider united today.

PLUS: Nigel Farage blames Zia Yusuf for reporting Rupert Lowe to the police, but the Restore Britain leader is hitting back in no uncertain terms. We’ll reveal his explosive new claim about the Reform UK cancellation.

AND: Lorraine Kelly threatens to leave Woke ITV for the British Bashing Corporation or YouTube as the recently demoted daytime legend fights for a new contract.

THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Tension bubbles over at the only royal wedding of the year between Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling as King Charles forces Prince William and Catherine into an uncomfortable reunion with the princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. We’ll team up with the Royal News Network.

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