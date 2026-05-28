POLICE COVER UP NEW LONDON TERROR ATTACK AS SADIQ KHAN ON ISLAMIST PILGRIMAGE TO MECCA FOR EID

Unbelievably, that incident came just as London’s Islamist Mayor decided to take a pilgrimage to Mecca for Eid where he has attended an event that sees women roped off from the Muslim men.



But while Khan has ditched the out of control capital, it’s been invaded by Humza Useless who is claiming it’s Tommy Robinson and not women-hating Islamists who want to take the UK back to the dark ages.



ALSO BREAKING RIGHT NOW It’s the story the MSM would rather you didn’t know about, but here on Outspoken we’re not shying away from it: Vickrum Digwa - the 23 year old sikh who stabbed Henry Nowak has been found guilty of murder.



But justice is not even close to being done. Anti-white anti-racism policies and the cops who let this lad die in front of them need to be in the dock too.



Indeed, the apology from police today for treating young Henry like a racist while he lay dying in a pool of his own blood is not even close to good enough.



We’ll bring you the stories the MSM continue to ignore in the Digest, then historian, broadcaster and fellow at the New Culture Forum Rafe Haydel-Mankoo will try and make sense of all of this shocking news.



PLUS: Nigel Farage’s henchwomen continue to throw bonkers claims at Restore Britain and Rupert Lowe, as the civil war in Reform UK between Zia Yusuf and Robert Jenrick does not let up.



AND: The snivelling Britain-hating LBC host James O’Brien is in meltdown after Reform snubs his request for an apology after being described as “subhuman” by party officials. We’ll expose his rank hypocrisy.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Lady Colin Campbell with her unrivalled take on the latest issues besetting the monarchy