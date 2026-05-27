NIGEL FARAGE SENDS “BIT ON THE SIDE” TO LAUNCH ELECTION ATTACK ON RUPERT LOWE WITH STEVE LAWS LIE

With lies about the remigration campaigner Steve Laws as the party panics about its total collapse in the Makerfield by-election after a series of controversies and a raging civil war between Zia Yusuf and Robert Jenrick.



Meanwhile, the BBC tries to paint Restore as a party of the online right supported by angry white men, but the reality on the ground in Manchester shows quite the opposite.



And Reform UK’s meltdown is continuing in public as party stars like Muslim London Mayoral candidate Laila Cunningham try and fail to appease London lefties.



After the Digest today we’ll bring in Restore Britain spokesman Charlie Downes and author Bernie Spofforth, whose brilliant new book A War To Win Back Your World is available for pre-order now on Amazon.



PLUS: Islamist Mayor Sadiq Khan’s London destruction plot is uncovered, as he blames social media rather than dealing with the Disunited Kingdom’s crumbling capital.



AND: Narinder Kaur is exposed for shocking racism lies about Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Royal fury over cancer lies about Catherine, the Princess of Wales, which are being cynically exploited by the MSM despite Palace denials. We’ll reveal what’s really going on with independent royal

YouTube sensation According2Taz.