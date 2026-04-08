NIGEL FARAGE MELTDOWN & REFORM UK CRISIS AFTER RUPERT LOWE'S RESTORE BRITAIN SHOCK U-TURN

That’s prompted the Alan Partridge of Reform UK Matt Goodwin to issue a shock new attack on Rupert Lowe’s party, slamming them as a “bunch of unknown amateurs”



But the Restore leader has hit back in a new interview, also responding to critics who have tried to suggest the party is going down a blatantly racist path.



Meanwhile, the Reform candidate crisis has deepened, prompting the launch of a new election slogan: Vote Reform, get Starmer out.



But the problem is that desperate party bosses are now even calling Guardian journalists asking them to stand before tomorrow’s deadline.



Meanwhile, Slippery Starmer has fled the country again, just as cries of "Allahu Akbar" are shouted outside of Downing Street and the Islamist attack on the native population continues at pace.

Dan argues only revolution can save us now from the damage being inflicted on the UK in his Digest.



Then the Superstar Panel are: Father Calvin Robinson, Advance UK’s Sarah White, co-writer of the October 7 play Ann McElhinney and, making his Outspoken debut, Dan Grant who is behind the brilliant independent YouTube UK news channel British Stand.



PLUS: The BBC caught up in a new sex scandal with staff demanding action over Chris Moyles’ harassment of Charlotte Church following the sacking of Scott Mills.

AND: John Cleese challenges Prince William on his position on Islam as the religious crisis engulfing the British Royal Family deepens.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: The truth about King Charles’ dire cancer battle has been revealed by his biographer Robert Jobson. We’ll analyse what this means for the future of the monarchy with royal YouTube sensation P-Dina.