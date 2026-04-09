MSM COVER UP AS KEIR STARMER GOES ON SECRET HOLIDAY TO SPAIN DURING IRAN WAR & TRUMP FEUD

As they plot to portray Two Tier Keir as a global statesman in an attempt to avoid a wipeout at the local elections next month. But what should be leading every news bulletin is the US Vice President JD Vance’s humiliating takedown of this Labour regime destroying the UK as we know it.

Instead, the MSM and Labour chiefs like failed Islamist Mayor of London Sadiq Khan continue to talk about Trump while ignoring the shocking crimewave right here, with a young middle class white boy stabbed to death at the tourist spot of Primrose Hill in broad daylight as the capital becomes increasingly lawless.

And as the Tit Whisperer Zack Polanski launches his local election campaign, Dan will reveal how the surging Green Party are conspiring with Labour to end the UK once and for all.



Then analysis from our Superstar Panel: Author and commentator Christine Hamilton and her husband Neil Hamilton, the former Conservative Minister and ex-UKIP leader.



PLUS: A religious leader sends a viral open letter to the King, amid concerns the British Royal Family is appeasing Islamism as new reports reveal senior members are attempting to rehabilitate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Bishop Ceirion H. Dewar will be here to reveal his new message to the British people.



AND: A former British MP claims Jeffrey Epstein is alive and in Israel. We’ll show you what he says is the evidence.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lose one of their only remaining propagandists in the MSM with Us Weekly revealing a damning investigation into their American failure, just as they’re accused of being “posturing parents” over their exploitation of Archie and Lili. Paula Froelich of the Inside Scoop on Substack is with us for all the royal latest.