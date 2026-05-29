MANCHESTER AIRPORT ATTACKERS GET OFF AFTER ISLAMIST JUSTICE IN TWO TIER UK + HENRY NOWAK PROTESTS

The CPS there is no public interest in a re-trial which means Muhammad Amaad is now a free man.

So let’s just be honest about this: Muslim criminals now get off in the Disunited Kingdom while innocent white boys are killed.



Meanwhile, Laurence Fox has released shocking new footage of Henry Nowak’s murderer with a Sikh ceremonial knife that killed the Essex teenager, who cops had handcuffed as he lay dying over false racism claims, as the first street protests begin against this national scandal being ignored by the MSM and elite class.



Robert Jenrick says the silence around Nowak’s murder is evidence of the growing scourge of anti-white racism…



But rather than talking about this genuine scandal, LBC subhuman James O’Brien and the increasingly deranged Carol Vorderman are attempting to destroy Reform UK’s Makerfield by-election candidate, the plumber Rob Kenyon, for making a joke.



But Mike Graham is coming for me over his elitist attack on Restore Britain’s candidate Rebecca Shepherd as the war between Rupert Lowe’s party and Reform UK grows ever more nasty by the day.



Dan will respond in the Digest and then he's joined by the Superstar Panel: The New Culture Forum’s Philip Kiszely and, making his Outspoken debut, Frank Wright, who went viral internationally for this interview supporting Restore Britain on the ground in Makerfield.



PLUS: Scheming Sturgeon, who Dan believes should be in prison herself, is bundled into hide in a KITCHEN rather than face perfectly legitimate questions from Sly News over her husband’s jailing.



AND: Helen Mirren is abused on a London street by pro-Palestine thugs, as John Cleese finally reveals why he is prepared to speak out against woke madness in a way few other celebs will do.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry is dogged by new torture allegations as Meghan Markle’s cash crisis grows. We’ll have all the latest with royal YouTube sensation P-Dina.