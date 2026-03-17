LONDON CONQUERED BY ISLAMISTS AS SADIQ KHAN HOSTS WORLD'S BIGGEST IFTAR IN TRAFALGAR SQUARE

A blatant show of Muslim dominance over the native population.



Even mainstream figures, including the increasingly outspoken leftist John Cleese and The Sun’s long-time political editor

Trevor Kavanagh, are now admitting that the Disunited Kingdom is on a march to become an Islamic Republic.



But it’s not enough, with leftist denialism sweeping Slippery Starmer’s Labour party, as they become ever more fearful about being replaced by an Islamist Green party.



Dan will explain why Sadiq Khan’s display of Islamist dominance must be the wake up call we all need in his Digest.



Then the Superstar Panel are here: Social commentator Leilani Dowding, host of Leilani’s Smallholdings YouTube channel, and freedom activist Elizabeth Fox.

PLUS: New fears for Eamonn Holmes as he disappears from GB News after falling asleep live on air.

AND: Disgust as Channel 5 allows hard leftist Carol Vorderman to take over its shows for an entire day.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle fights back against Tom Bower’s bombshell claims about the trouble in her marriage to Prince Harry, but no one is convinced. The Duke’s biographer and our Royal Mastermind Angela Levin will be here to analyse.