Dan Wootton Outspoken

Dan Wootton Outspoken

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TWO PENSIONERS FROM RESTORE & REFORM FIGHT BENJAMIN BUTTERWORTH IN MILLENNIAL VS BOOMER DEBATE

It’s a brand new episode of The Clash where the wokest man in Britain
Dan Wootton's avatar
Dan Wootton

Benjamin Butterworth – a disgruntled millennial and long-time critic of the elderly and pensioners – goes head to head with two so-called boomers: Restore Britain’s Henry Bolton & Reform UK’s Roger Gewolb.

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