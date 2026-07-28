Going head to head in the Clash for the first time are ex-Muslim activist Nuriyah Khan and Islamic scholar and Imam Dr Sheikh Ramzy, the founder of the Oxford Islamic Information Centre.
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ANGRY IMAM HITS OUT AT EX-MUSLIM WOMAN IN EXPLOSIVE CLASH ON TRUTH OF ISLAMIST TAKEOVER & SEXISM
This is a special edition of Outspoken to tackle one of the most heated and taboo issues in the West today about how women are really treated in the Islamic religion
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