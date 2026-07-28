Dan Wootton Outspoken

Dan Wootton Outspoken

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

ANGRY IMAM HITS OUT AT EX-MUSLIM WOMAN IN EXPLOSIVE CLASH ON TRUTH OF ISLAMIST TAKEOVER & SEXISM

This is a special edition of Outspoken to tackle one of the most heated and taboo issues in the West today about how women are really treated in the Islamic religion
Dan Wootton's avatar
Dan Wootton

Going head to head in the Clash for the first time are ex-Muslim activist Nuriyah Khan and Islamic scholar and Imam Dr Sheikh Ramzy, the founder of the Oxford Islamic Information Centre.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dan Wootton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture