LEFTISTS & COPS ATTACK PATRIOTS AS VIOLENCE CONTINUES ACROSS UK & STARMER ARRESTS TOMMY ROBINSON

…following the anti-white slaughtering of Henry Nowak and attempted beheading of Steven Ogilvie in Belfast by the Sudanese migrant Hadi Alodid.



But the establishment don’t want you to see the violence undertaken by the hard left against patriots, which saw Siobhan Whyte – the grieving mother of Rhiannon Whyte who was killed by an illegal – abused then pushed to the ground.



That’s before you get to shocking examples of police brutality caught on camera but being ignored by the MSM.

Yet the priority of the British state this weekend was to ARREST Tommy Robinson under terrorism law when he returned to the country with the Unite the Kingdom activist having his assets seized once again as Slippery Starmer introduces a censorship state, where under 16s are banned from social media and we still don’t know the truth of the Ukrainian firebombing models who targeted his property despite today’s guilty verdict.



Meanwhile, the MSM and political class are now on a deranged mission to convince you that Restore Britain is an extremist organisation, despite this massive turnout for Rupert Lowe in Makerfield, but Katie Hopkins is seeing through the rubbish.



After the Digest, Dan is joined by independent YouTube sensation Leo Kearse, murdered Rhiannon’s mum Siobhan Whyte, who was attacked in those hard left protests, and Sarah White, the activist who has been reporting live all week on the Belfast unrest.



PLUS: Sly News reporter Tom Parmenter is challenged after being humiliated across the globe for going viral after performatively wearing a war helmet for his reporting from the Belfast unrest.



AND: We’ll reveal why the story of the Scottish Braveheart girl Sophie from Dundee forever shames our MSM and political elite class, especially Humza Useless, Narinder Kaur and Freddie Sayers.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry’s astonishing on camera confrontation with Spike Lee as he’s relegated to row eight NBA seats following his snub from the FIFA World Cup. His bid to overshadow Trooping the Colour. We’ll have all the royal latest with Lauren the Insider.