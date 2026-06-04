KEIR STARMER LIES ABOUT HENRY NOWAK FAMILY EXPOSED AS TWISTED PM BLAMES ELON MUSK & NIGEL FARAGE

Rather than the anti-white police officers who handcuffed Henry Nowak as he was dying having been stabbed with a Sikh ceremonial knife.



Indeed, Britain’s corrupted anti-English political class and mainstream media have decided the real villain in this story is the Reform UK leader.



The usual suspects are also peddling lies about the so-called Southampton riots this week, but we’ll show you the truth the mainstream media will not.



Oh and Piers Morgan has even revoltingly decided to use Henry’s death to reignite his feud with Tommy Robinson.

In his Digest Dan reveals that, as Kemi Badenoch and Starmer meet Henry’s grieving mother and father, they are distorting the family’s so-called wishes to silence a debate that simply must be had.



And remember they didn’t give a damn about the family of other victims like Rhiannon Whyte.



Well Rhiannon’s mother Siobhan Whyte joins the Superstar Panel today alongside her supporter and Raise the Colours activist Ryan Bridge.



Also with us is Father Calvin Robinson – host of the Common Sense Crusade on YouTube – and, making his Outspoken debut, businessman, activist and the man behind Adam Brooks Media on YouTube Adam Brooks.



PLUS: Sadiq Khan’s terrifying Bond villain makeunder is mocked as he’s shamed into finally speaking out over Henry Nowak.



AND: Rupert Lowe accuses the BBC of being a cancer on British society as it bans Restore Britain from the Question Time Makerfield by-election special