KEIR STARMER END GAME AS CRUNCH VOTE GRANTED & KING CHARLES STATE VISIT TO TRUMP WON'T SAVE PM

Just two days after a brazen assassination attempt on US President Donald Trump.

But Slippery Starmer’s hopes that the monarch will save his dying premiership have been completely torpedoed as we come on air with MPs to vote TOMORROW on whether the dying Prime Minister should face a vote on whether he misled MPs over the Peter Mandelson cover up. The hypocrisy is now impossible for even Labour MPs to ignore.

Today is also the start of the Ukrainian rent boy firebomber trial and that’s before we get to the fact that police are reopening their inquiry into Morgan McSweeney’s fake phone theft, ahead of his crucial appearance in front of MPs tomorrow.

In his Digest, Dan says Slippery Starmer is prepared to throw Rachel From Accounts under the bus to cling on, but Angela Red Rayner The Tax Evader is sharpening the knife because she knows it’s now or never.

Then Former Head of Royal Protection Dai Davies on the risks for King Charles in the US – and the Superstar Panel: Social commentator Leilani Dowding and freedom fighter Elizabeth Fox.

PLUS: The Epsom migrant cover up is complete, with police claiming the so-called victim had a head injury and made the whole thing up.

AND: GB News censors Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe in the latest disgrace for Nigel Farage’s former free speech channel, as a star presenter speaks out.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry disgraces the memory of the late Queen by insisting he is still a working royal in a deranged TV interview with Chris Ship of Woke ITV. We’ll analyse with Rob Shuter.