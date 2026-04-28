KEIR STARMER CAUGHT LYING ABOUT MARRIAGE ON LIVE TV AS MORGAN MCSWEENEY FINISHES PM'S CAREER

As desperate Labour MPs plot to force the least popular Prime Minister in history into a departure after a disastrous day in parliament for our corrupted leader as his own allies publicly turn.

Even an authoritarian three line whip won’t save Two Tier Keir for more than a matter of weeks, as his so-called human shield Morgan McSweeney lied, changed his mind and threw his ex-boss under the bus.

The only allies left are the MSM, with the dire Cathy Newman launching her new career at Sly News by comparing a finished Starmer to Hugh Grant in Love Actually – and then she allowed Starmer to lie about his troubled marriage without asking him once about the Ukrainian firebomber court case.

We’ll have the analysis you will not get from the MSM today with our husband and wife Superstar Panel: Former Tory Minister and UKIP leader Neil Hamilton, and author and media personality Christine Hamilton.

PLUS: Tit Whisperer Zack Polanski exposed for stitching up a dirty deal between the Green Party and a new Labour regime led by Red Angela Rayner the Tax Evader.

AND: Donald Trump reveals he wants to move to Buckingham Palace, after it’s revealed he’s actually a distant cousin of King Charles. We’ll have all the latest from the Royal State Visit.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry manage to overshadow the King’s first engagement in Washington DC, as a garden party American guest goes viral with a new photo of the couple’s daughter. We’ll cross to the US for all the latest from Tom Sykes of The Royalist Substack.