KEIR STARMER BRUTALLY HECKLED AT SCENE OF LONDON TERROR ATTACK AS UKRAINIAN FIREBOMBERS IN COURT

Even the Golders Green victim is blaming Labour, as Nigel Farage reveals a new invasion scandal.



Meanwhile, just down the road at the Old Bailey, the trial of the three young Ukrainian aspiring models who firebombed the house and car of Two Tier Keir is posing more questions than answers, as a cover up into the circumstances of the shady criminal operation continues at pace.



Thank goodness independent journalists like Will Coleshill and Jonathan Wong of Vox Populi – who will both be here to reveal what happened in court today – are shaming the mainstream media out of their self-imposed silence.



Dan will also reveal his shocking suspicions over the trial and be joined for the entire show by independent YouTube sensation

Paul Thorpe.



PLUS: The Tit Whisperer Zack Polanski shows the Green Party’s true Islamist colours as he backs the suspected terrorist over the police and two of his star candidates are arrested over antisemitism.



AND: Woke ITV’s Loose Women in crisis over Nadia Sawalha’s increasingly deranged views, as her husband Mark Adderly is suspended after being deemed too extreme for the Greens.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: The truth about how Prince William and Catherine have moved on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is revealed, as we team up with royal Youtube sensation P-Dina.