JIM DAVIDSON JOINS OUTSPOKEN LIVE AS SOUTHPORT INQUIRY REPORT RELEASE DAMNS SLIPPERY STARMER

The Islamist terror attack by Axel Rudakubana that killed little Alice, Elsie and Bebe should have been prevented by his parents and government authorities. The beautiful young girls didn’t need to die at a Taylor Swift dance class…



So today Dan is asking why the hell are Alphonse Rudakubana and his wife Laetitia Muzayire are still free in our country and not facing criminal charges.

And no one is buying Slippery Starmer’s statement today, as he’s heckled by Millwall fans.



Meanwhile, Islamist Mayor Sadiq Khan tries to ban SUVs in the ultimate distraction from the destruction of London and Nigel Farage wants to send Boris Johnson and Priti Patel to prison for the Boriswave.



There’s only one man for the job today: the legend that is Jim Davidson is reunited with Dan on Outspoken for the entire show.



PLUS: GB News is accused of lacking a duty of care over its star presenter Eamonn Holmes after he is rushed to hospital having been discovered collapsed at home following a stroke. We’ve got the shocking inside story.



AND: Dan Walker will face down his axed Channel 5 News co-presenter Claudia-Liz Vanderpuije in a bombshell trial where the ex-BBC Strictly Come Dancing star is accused of sexism, racism and bullying. But are these claims really what they seem? We’ll tell you what the MSM won’t.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Doctor Sophie Chandauka finally enacts her revenge on Meghan Markle by suing Prince Harry in what is going to be a bombshell court case. Today we reveal the full shocking video that proves the Sentebale boss was treated abominably by the Sussexes.