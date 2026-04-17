JAIL CALLS OVER SLIPPERY STARMER'S PETER MANDELSON COVER UP AS LEFTIES ADMIT PM WILL HAVE TO GO

As Restore Britain Rupert Lowe has said: “Mandelson should be in police custody awaiting trial and Starmer should resign in disgrace.”



Well now Slippery Starmer has sacked another staffer to try and cling on to his failing premiership which is destroying the Disunited Kingdom, but even leftie nutters know it’s over.



In the meantime, the upmarket Surrey town of Epsom is on the brink of a total meltdown as the police continue to be accused of a cover up over a migrant gang rape of a native woman outside the local methodist church.



So we’re covering it all with today’s Superstar Panel: Raise the Colours leader Ryan Bridge, Advance UK college member Sarah

White and political commentator Richard Taylor, co-host of the Richie and Rogue show on YouTube.

UTK Freedom of Speech Event will be held on May 16th 2026 in central London. To support the event, please visit utkevents.com/support-us



PLUS: A shock new poll shows Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain surging to nine per cent nationally and third in Wales. We’ll reveal what that means for UK politics on the right.



AND: Missing Fergie is finally found after months on the run, but will the ex-Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson now cooperate with the UK and US authorities?



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Fake tears at Bondi, on stage at the not sold out Her Best Life retreat and then booed at the football. The MSM won’t give you the truth about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s disaster tour, but Outspoken will as we team up with royal YouTube sensation P-Dina.