ISLAMISTS SWARM LONDON TO BACK IRAN AS SADIQ KHAN COPS ARREST ANTI-HALAL RESTAURANT OWNER

But rather than arrest Bob Vylan, they’re instead targeting Harman Singh Kapoor, the Restore Britain supporter who refused to sell halal meat at his London restaurant, resulting in him having to defend himself from a mad mob.

But when he did, he was arrested by the Met Police. He will join Dan to tell his story.



Meanwhile, the mainstream media ignore what’s really happening in this country, deciding to instead focus their deranged hysteria-level coverage on the bogeymen of Tommy Robinson and truth tellers on GB News.



We’ll get analysis with the great Doctor Phillip Kiszely, cultural historian. academic, author and senior fellow of the New Culture Forum.



PLUS: Zack Polanski finally busted for his tit whispering stunt. The Green Party leader lied – and we’ve got the proof.

AND: In a special edition of The Clash, we’ll debate whether it’s wrong for ultimate women shagger Harry Styles to keep pretending he’s gay in the new queer bating controversy after his appearance on Saturday Night Live.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: We team up with the Royal News Network to reveal the truth about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s public war with author Tom Bower, who they have branded “deranged” for daring to tell the truth about the strains in their marriage.