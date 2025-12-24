In a special Digest Dan Dan delivers a speech that Australia desperately needed to hear prior to the Islamist Bondi beach attack: “Do not be complacent, because we were1”
Plus, Liz Truss defends Tommy Robinson on stage, refusing to slander the political activist like the corrupt MSM. The ex-Prime Minister of the UK joins Connor Tomlinson and Dan on stage for a special Superstar Panel where they send out a warning to the west to avoid the disasters of the Disunited Kingdom.
ISLAM TAKEOVER OF THE UNITED KINGDOM IS WARNING TO THE WEST AS LIZ TRUSS JOINS SPECIAL OUTSPOKEN
A special Christmas Eve edition of the show filmed live at CPAC Australia in Brisbane
Dec 24, 2025
