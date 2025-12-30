The biographer of Prince Harry and Queen Camilla reveals the most shocking royal moments of the year – the high and low’s of the Montecito Moaners and hardest working and best and worst royal of 2025.
This is going to be incredibly entertaining. As you know here on Outspoken we cover the royal family in a way you don’t get from the mainstream media and Angela is the best in the business.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
"He's frightened!" Meghan Markle named Worst Royal of 2025 as Angela Levin slams treatment of Harry
Today we reveal the second Angela Levin Royal Mastermind Awards
Dec 30, 2025
The biographer of Prince Harry and Queen Camilla reveals the most shocking royal moments of the year – the high and low’s of the Montecito Moaners and hardest working and best and worst royal of 2025.
Recent Posts