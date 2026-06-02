HENRY NOWAK BODYCAM COVER UP AS RESTORE BRITAIN LEADER RUPERT LOWE SPEAKS ON CASE THAT SHAMES UK

After the police finally release the bodycam footage of Henry Nowak’s murder that shames Britain and proves anti-white two tier justice is now baked into our no justice system.



Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Unite the Kingdom activist Tommy Robinson are demanding pure cold rage ahead of a flash protest outside Southampton Police Station that is due to begin at 6pm



But Britain’s mainstream media and elite class have continued to shame themselves with the ongoing cover up over this story, which has humiliated Britain on the global stage.



In his Digest, Dan reveals how the family of Sikh murderer Vickrum Digwa are also due in the dock over this case that proves anti-white Britain. Then stand by for Rupert Lowe’s first reaction. We’re also joined today by Leo Kearse for analysis.



PLUS: Reform UK’s Zia Yusuf finally admits the appeal of Restore Britain as the Rape Gang Inquiry shames Westminster.



AND: Scheming Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell humiliated in handcuffs in a Scottish courtroom on live TV as shocking new details emerge about his motorhome fraud. We’ll show you what happened.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle bans the two children from Prince Harry’s summer visit to the UK, as the Fake Duchess refuses to go as the security cover up grows. We’ll get the latest from our Royal Mastermind Angela Levin