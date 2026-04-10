FURY AS SADIQ KHAN THREATENS TO JAIL RIVALS LIKE TOMMY ROBINSON FOR EXPOSING ISLAMIST TAKEOVER

But Dan says the Islamist takeover of the UK capital is real and that he has overseen turning the greatest city in the world into a violent hellhole that has already descended into full blown societal collapse.



Meanwhile, Labour’s lurch to the Islamo/trans hard left will continue as the Green Party continues to surge in the polls, even as its candidates are exposed for privately advocating for the Death of England and the MSM give the Tit Whisperer Zack Dave Polanski the easiest ride.



So what is the answer? Restore Britain supporter and host of Tomlinson Talks on YouTube Connor Tomlinson joins Dan after his Digest.



PLUS: Rupert Lowe challenges GB News Political Editor Christopher Hope after his Labour snub meltdown in a growing war between Restore Britain and the Reform UK propaganda channel.



AND: Melania and Ivanka Trump accused of diversion from the Iran conflict after two astonishing public interventions, as The Donald finally hits out publicly at Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones and Candace Owens.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been exposed for lying about the security costs on next week’s Australian tour, causing a new firestorm Down Under for the couple. We’ll reveal all the scandal from the controversial trip with royal YouTube sensation According2Taz.