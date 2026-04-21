EPSOM EXPLODES OVER POLICE COVER UP AS TOMMY ROBINSON HITS OUT + KEY MSM ALLIES DESERT STARMER

With riot cops being sent in to battle the native population for another night as the upmarket Surrey town remains a tinderbox after an attempt by Surrey Police to host a dialogue with locals descended into chaos.



Meanwhile, the focus of authorities continues to be on censorship with top American critic of Islam Valentina Gomez following Kanye West and being banned by Shabana Mahmood from entering Britain to speak at Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom rally, but she’s not taking it lying down.



Whether Slippery Starmer even remains Prime Minister by the tim of UTK is now an open question after allies including Good Morning Britain leftist Kevin Maguire and Cabinet colleague Mad Miliband finally withdraw support from the failing Labour liar over the damning evidence from sacked blob leader Olly Robbins today.



We’ll cover it all today with Rafe Haydel-Mankoo, historian, YouTube sensation and fellow at the New Culture Forum, who is with us for the entire show.



PLUS: The sick King’s message to the nation sparks controversy. We’ll play it for you and analyse why.



AND: ITV’s plot to sack Lorraine Kelly after over four decades has been exposed.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: A bombshell new expose into the troubled lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal the couple have blown Princess Diana’s inheritance. We’ll get it into it all with Link Lauren, host of the brilliant podcast Spot On.