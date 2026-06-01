COPS TARGET NATIVES ON STREETS OF TWO TIER UK + TOMMY ROBINSON KICKS OFF + PIERS MORGAN HYPOCRISY

And hard leftist sickos gatecrash a vigil for the teenager Henry Nowak murdered by a Sikh ceremonial knife while handcuffed by police over false racism claims.



But of course it’s the natives protesting against the illegals who end up being attacked and arrested by the police.

Yet the elite class and MSM continue to ignore, mock and smear patriots who are on the street because they’ve had enough.



But the left’s hypocrisy remains out of control, given Lewis Goodall, Piers Morgan, Ash Sarkar and the Tit Whisperer Zack Polanski are all of a sudden concerned about the government banning hard leftist antisemites Cenk Uygur and Hasan Piker.



We’ve gathered a sensational Superstar Panel to tackle this all today.



Two of our favourites: Britain’s political prisoner and Reform UK supporter Lucy Connolly, independent journalist Lee Harris, who is now on YouTube.



And making their Outspoken debuts: Edward Dutton of The Jolly Heretic channel and Craig Houston, the former leader of the SDP in Scotland who is now a Restore Britain activist.



PLUS: Talk TV’s meltdown over Rupert Lowe has ratcheted up a notch, with hypocritical new claims from Alex Phillips. We’ll analyse.



AND: Scheming Sturgeon has had her own Prince Andrew interview moment on the BBC and the downfall is even more glorious.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: King Charles and Prince William are engaging in a royal civil war behind Palace walls. We’ll team up with the Royal News Network to reveal what’s really going on.