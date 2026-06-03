CLAIMS POLICE CAUSED HENRY NOWAK RIOT VIOLENCE AS KEIR STARMER THREATENS PATRIOTS & NIGEL FARAGE

Threatening them with the full force of the law, rather than the police and the Sikh family who remain unpunished for the death of the Essex teenager.



So what really happened in Southampton last night, as protestors attempted to host a vigil outside the Digwa family home with Henry was murdered, amid claims the police stoked violence.



The MSM and political class are determined to target Nigel Farage over his call for pure cold rage, but the Reform UK leader is threatening the BBC after Newsnight goblin Matt Chorley tried to racialise his comments.



We’ll get into it all after Dan’s Digest with our Superstar Panel: Activist Kellie Jay Keen, who attended the protests last night, UKIP leader Nick Tenconi, who spoke outside the police station, and ex-police constable and author of the brilliant Strategic Affairs Substack Henry Bolton.



PLUS: Rupert Lowe threatens legal action against the BBC as Restore Britain is BANNED from its Makerfield by-election Question Time special.



AND: Advance UK folds as a political party as its leader Ben Habib backs Rupert Lowe and Restore Britain. He’ll join us live for an exclusive interview.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle renews her feud with Catherine, the Princess of Wales, by backing an internet troll who campaigns against the future queen. Royal YouTube sensation According2Taz joins us to reveal all.