CHAOS AS DRUNK ANGELA RAYNER HAS MELTDOWN AT UK PARLIAMENT & BREAKS DOOR DURING BID TO BECOME PM

As Labour plots to replace Slippery Starmer with a drunk, tax cheating, brazen hussy with a foul mouth called Angela Rayner after he was peppered with chants that he is a w***** at the site of the latest London terror attack.



But the BBC, Woke ITV and Sly News is so in the tank for Rayner that they are ignoring an extraordinary story this week where she got so drunk at a bar at parliament, started screaming about socialism, before collapsing into a door and breaking it off our hinges.



In his Digest Dan reveals how Red Rayner the Tax Evader plans to do a secret deal with the Islamist Green Party run by the Tit Whisperer Zack Dave Polanski.



PLUS: Rupert Lowe is at war with Labour Cabinet Minister Bridget Phillipson after she launched a personal attack on the Restore Britain leader in parliament.



AND: Woke ITV under pressure to SACK Ed Balls from Good Morning Britain over his pro-Labour bias.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle strikes back by revealing part of her daughter yet again as Donald Trump makes a savage dig about Prince Harry in the Oval Office as the King and Queen end their State Visit. We’ll have all the royal latest with Lady Colin Campbell.