Ex-Tory MP Andrew Bridgen sits down with Dan for an explosive uncancelled interview as he makes shock claims including that the UK is the most corrupt country in the world, Farage’s plane crash incident was a threat, Boris faked near-death from covid and there is a plot to ban elections in Britain.
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BRITISH CIVIL WAR COMING AS ANDREW BRIDGEN EXPOSES DEEP STATE PLOT TO BAN ELECTIONS & KILL RIVALS
May 25, 2026
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