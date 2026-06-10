UK CITIES BURN AS BRITS FINALLY ERUPT OVER MASS IMMIGRATION AS BELFAST BEHEADING SUSPECT CHARGED

…after a beheading attempting on the streets sees the British native population rise up and say enough is enough during a night that started with the Lord’s prayer but regrettably turned violent.



Tommy Robinson declared: Belfast is burning with rage tonight.



But the unrest was nationwide, with scenes of fury in cities like Glasgow and London too, as the kingdom was united in rage.

Today Hadi Olidid, the Sudanese illegal granted asylum by our suicidal government in order to stay in the UK, has appeared in court.



This poor soul, Steven Ogilvie, is fighting for life in hospital, having lost his left eye.



Yet the disgusting mainstream media, especially Sky News' Cathy Newsman, have decided this is a story about Nigel Farage, Tommy Robinson, Elon Musk and the invisible far right and the scenes in parliament show what has contributed to the fury among Brits.



After Dan's Digest, we’ll cross live to Sarah White on the streets of Belfast. Then joining me on the Superstar Panel: Father Calvin Robinson – host of the Common Sense Crusade on YouTube, @SunilSharmaUK – host of Host of Rational Voices with Sunil, Jamie Bryson – the Northern Irish author and loyalist behind Brexit Betrayed, and Chris Cork, the independent political commentator behind Corky on YouTube.



PLUS: Richard Tice fights with Channel 4 News live on air, as the MSM try to pin the disorder on Nigel Farage rather than the mass illegal immigration that allowed a Belfast man to lose his eye.



AND: Rupert Lowe goes to war with Reform UK, blaming Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick directly for the violence committed by the Sudanese immigrant who should have stayed an illegal.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle posts a bizarre new picture of Prince Harry and Archie, as the fake royals make fresh new public demands to see King Charles with the usual catch. We’ll have all the royal latest with YouTube sensation According2Taz