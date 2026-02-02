TOMMY ROBINSON SAYS UK UPRISING IS HAPPENING AS RIGHT FIGHTS OVER MANCHESTER BY-ELECTION

Meanwhile, Tommy clashes with Woke ITV, whose producers stop filming him the moment he mentions Muslims.

And independent journalist AY Audits is arrested as Montgomery Toms is targeted by cops for donning the St George’s flag in the latest authoritarian crackdown on free speech by our authorities who ignore the outrageous hate marches.

No wonder the frustrations of the nation are boiling over in Gorton and Denton in the most hotly contested and unpredictable by-election in history, where Labour has picked a Greek woman as its candidate.



But a new flank of the civil war on the right has been opened up with Advance UK selecting the brilliant Nick Buckley to contest the by-election.



So to respond to all that criticism today and reveal why he’s fighting in Manchester, Advance UK leader Ben Habib is here.

PLUS: Jeremy Clarkson turns on Reform UK, as he warns Nigel Farage is not the answer in a scathing takedown.

AND: Sharon Osbourne reveals she’s running for politics in Birmingham to stop a terrorist being elected.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: A special Royals In Crisis edition, as we analyse the repercussions on the British monarchy from the latest release of the Epstein Files, which significantly feature Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson in a devastating blow for King Charles that has left Prince William hopping mad.



The coverage you won’t get from the MSM as we team up with the Royal News Network and Lauren The Insider.