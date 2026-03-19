DISGUST AS KING CHARLES TURNS STATE DINNER MUSLIM FOR RAMADAN AS ISLAMIST TAKEOVER ROW GROWS

The timing could not have been worse for the monarch, with growing fears about the Islamist takeover of the UK and claims going viral that our Head of State could even be a secret Muslim.



Meanwhile, the war over Sadiq Khan’s Islamist Iftar takeover of Trafalgar Square this week continues to rage, with Slippery Starmer using the sick stunt to try and re-secure the Muslim vote.

And can the UK even claim to be a Christian country anymore given abortion has now been decriminalised up until birth?



Dan will reveal why the King made a huge mistake last night in his Digest.



Then analysis from our Superstar Panel: Husband and wife powerhouse Neil Hamilton – the ex-leader of UKIP and former Tory minister – and Christine Hamilton – author, broadcaster and political commentator.



PLUS: The war in Iran appears to spiral out of control, with a massive MAGA split, but Donald Trump rightly furious about the biased British Bashing Corporation coverage.

AND: Piers Morgan storms off his own show again after a hilarious confrontation with Louis Theroux’s Manosphere star HSTikkyTokky. We’ll show you the footage the Uncensored host thought would stay forever censored.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle sells her daughter Lili after her very public fallout with Netflix. Lady Colin Campbell has the juicy inside story.