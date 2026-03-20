TOMMY ROBINSON EXPOSES MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD FOR DECLARING TOTAL CONTROL & TAKEOVER OF UK

Appeasement of Islamism is futile, as leftist Australian Prime Minister discovered as he visited the country’s biggest mosque only to be branded a putrid dog as he had to be escorted out by security. Something is now changing in the culture, with John Cleese challenging Humza Useless:



Meanwhile in Birmingham, Islamist Akhmed Yakood has threatened the police with legal action after his arrest overnight.

Dan tackles it all with his Superstar Panel: Kellie Jay Keen – who runs the original Adult Human Female Channel on YouTube, Peter C Barnes – host of Politics Unspun on YouTube and Substack – and Reverend Canon Father Phil Harris.



PLUS: Narinder Kaur clashes with Ulrika Jonsson as Nadiya Hussain’s lie that she was axed from the BBC because of her Muslim faith is destroyed by Allison Pearson.



AND: Reform UK axes Big Brother contestant George Gilbert from the party, simply because he was booted from the show by Woke ITV. He’ll be here to reveal what’s gone on.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle tries to shrug off her Netflix axing with an unhinged red carpet appearance overnight. We team up with Tom Sykes of The Royalist podcast for all the latest.