RUPERT LOWE HITS BACK AT NIGEL FARAGE REJECTION IN EXCLUSIVE LIVE INTERVIEW + ROD LIDDLE DIES

This is something that our country desperately didn’t need and we will pay tribute later in the show.

BREAKING TODAY: The truth about Rupert Lowe’s bid to reunite with Nigel Farage and bring together Reform UK and Restore Britain in a working relationship to save Britain will be revealed, as Rupert gives him first interview about the astonishing developments over the last 24 hours, including a three word text message from Nigel Farage.

So is this just a PR stunt and what’s the truth about this rumoured fallout with the Conservative party? Rupert Lowe will reveal all exclusively here on Outspoken.

Then Lauren the Insider responds. She’s with us for the entire show.

PLUS: A stampede at a Ghana party in Sadiq Khan’s lawless and Islamist London proves that cultural enrichment is just a myth. We’ll show you the shocking footage the MSM is ignoring.

AND: Holly Willoughby’s YouTube disaster implodes, as she admits she’s too nervous to speak to the truth for fear of cancellation. Lauren the Insider reveals the lies the MSM star has told to try and launch independently.

THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry’s Daily Mail disaster is exposed as the biggest legal scandal in history. We’ll team up with the Royal News Network for the latest.