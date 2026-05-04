TOMMY ROBINSON ERUPTS OVER "DIRTY" BBC & GB NEWS PLOT WITH KEIR STARMER TO BAN UNITE THE KINGDOM

But today Tommy Robinson is fighting back as he is under attack from Piers Morgan after Glenn Beck endorsed UTK and by thugs after his return from the UK.



We’ll cover it all in the Digest before the Superstar Panel: Independent media sensations Stef the Alter Nerd and Based and Bougie.



PLUS: Three secret videos of Reform UK threaten to derail Nigel Farage’s party just four days before the critical elections.



AND: Sharon Osbourne becomes the latest celebrity to back Restore Britain as the left’s bid to bring down Rupert Lowe’s party continues at pace.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle blows up Prince Harry’s UK security claim after visiting America’s dangerous city of Chicago on her own for a PR stunt that has not spectacularly backfired. We’ll get into that and show you the shocking moment Saturday Night Live branded the Fake Duchess “America’s terrorist” as we team up with the Royal News Network.