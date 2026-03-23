THREE IRANIAN TERROR SUSPECTS ON LOOSE IN LONDON AFTER SHOCK ATTACK ON JEWISH AMBULANCES

An IRGC terror group in the UK, called Ashab al-Yamin has taken responsibility for the attack in Golders Green, yet all we’re getting from Slippery Starmer is the usual platitudes and crocodile tears while his regime quite clearly empowers Islamists for purely political reasons.



The UK remains a pressure cooker, with the mood on the scene incredibly tense, as Jewish locals try to drive out the Islamist news network Al Jazeera.



Dan reveals the horrific truth about the UK terror threat, which the repulsive leftist Matthew Wright has tried to shut down debate about on LBC, in his Digest. Then Leo Kearse joins the show for analysis.

PLUS: British leftists attempt to cancel football legend John Terry after he backed Restore Britain and Rupert Lowe.

AND: CNN’s ludicrous bid to make its star presenters Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper fake podcast hosts has been exposed.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Princess Beatrice’s marriage is on the rocks after she stood by her father Andrew Mountbatten Windsor as Sarah Ferguson is shamed for her sick TV bid to clone the late Queen’s corgis. We’ll team up with the Royal News Network for the latest on these astonishing stories.