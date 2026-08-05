RESTORE WAR TO SAVE NATIVE WHITE BRITONS ERUPTS AS RUPERT LOWE ALLY BRAWLS LIVE ON AIR ON TALK TV

…after Rupert Lowe’s red-line pledge to halt the demographic takeover of the Disunited Kingdom sparks pushback from Reform UK and its aligned so-called conservative media.

The pledge sparked a massive on air brawl on Talk TV between Restore spokesman Charlie Downes and host Julia Hartley-Brewer.

Indeed, the right is bitterly divided over the demographic fight to save white natives, but that hasn’t stopped Reform shills like Matt Goodwin and Isabelle Oakeshott brutally turning against peace talks with Restore, putting their own ambition ahead of the country.

That’s why Tommy Robinson ally Danny Tommo has had enough and says he is now carefully hand picking what he calls “the most disciplined, proud British and English men, men ready to stand firm”.

We’ll get into it all after the Digest with the Superstar Panel: Father Calvin Robinson – host of the Common Sense Crusade on YouTube, activist and broadcaster extraordinaire Kellie Jay Keen, and best-selling author and entrepreneur Rebecca Jane.

PLUS: Leftist media figures show who they really are by laughing at the brutal hammer murder of Ann Widdecombe and celebrating the death of Rod Liddle, but I still don’t want them cancelled or arrested because free speech is too important and we’re not like them.

AND: The real story behind a new royal birth in Portugal as Princess Eugenie welcomes a baby girl.

THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry groans “oh dear” as an out of control Meghan Markle sachets around her kitchen like a drag queen with a fake birthday tiara on her head. We’ll analyse her bizarre new birthday video with royal YouTube sensation According2Taz.