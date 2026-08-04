FURY AT NEW PM BURNHAM HOLIDAY AMID INVASION AS TOMMY ROBINSON ATTACKED & HARRY REDKNAPP CANCELLED

…after he goes on holiday in the midst of a full-scale invasion of the Disunited Kingdom – despite having been in the job just TWO WEEKS.

And Shabana Mahmood wants us to pretend what we’re seeing with our own eyes isn’t real.

The leftist breakdown of our society can be seen everywhere, with Tommy Robinson threatened at the Oxford Union and football legend Harry Redknapp cancelled for telling the truth about how we have been overrun…

ALSO BREAKING TODAY: Dan can reveal talks between Restore Britain and Reform UK have broken down after Nigel Farage refused to pick up the phone to Rupert Lowe.

We’ll get reaction from the Superstar Panel: YouTube sensation Leo Kearse and independent reporter Sarah White Truth, who has just returned from the invaded city of Ceuta. We’ll show you her exclusive reporting.

PLUS: The plagiarism scandal around the Cambridge University diversity poster boy Jason Arday gets more bonkers with false claims he appeared on the legendary BBC series 7 Up. We’ll reveal the full mad story.

AND: BBC Five Live accused of rank hypocrisy for axing Tony Livesey while promoting Breakfast bully Naga Munchetty.

THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Meghan Markle’s unhappy 45th birthday as she’s accused of a social media rip-off amid a shocking new development in Prince Harry’s court case. We’ll have all the latest from Link Lauren, the host of the brilliant independent show Spot On.