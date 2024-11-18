Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

The British public knew that we were not only being lied to but, to use that very modern adjective, gaslit over the Southport Massacre.

After Slippery Starmer was booed and jeered by locals and relatives while visiting the scene of the crime where Axel Rudabukana is accused of stabbing to death three young girls at a Taylor Swift dance class, he decided the only way to quell the growing fury of ordinary Brits was to silence and demonise us at the same time.

Any discussion about the truth of Rudabukana’s Islamist extremism was immediately dismissed as disinformation and if you were spreading it you were part of the far right.

Indeed, anyone, including Nigel Farage, who asked questions about what was really going on was accused of selling “snake oil” populism by our authoritarian Prime Minister who set out to make his point by locking up grandmothers for Facebook posts and grandfathers for simply shouting at police during heated protests.

All of this overreach was deliberate.

Deliberately designed to silence us.

Deliberately designed to stop us asking questions.

FARAGE: ONE OF BIGGEST COVER UPS OF OUR LIVES

Even when the police belatedly admitted Rudakubana WAS being charged with terror offences for the production of ricin as a bioweapon and the possession of an Al Qaeda manual still we were told we were wrong to classify the Southport Massacre as a terror attack.

Further, the Speaker of the House silenced politicians from asking Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper what they knew when and most parts of the mainstream media, including GB News, are so terrified of being found in contempt of court they banned discussion of the topic altogether.

It is a cover up of epic proportions that very few people have been prepared to shine a light on.

I am one of them.

And so is Nigel Farage, who described the cover up as the biggest of our lifetimes in this dramatic interview with my friend Winston Marshall – formerly of Mumford and Sons – at the weekend.

The thing about cover ups, however, is that when the public work out the truth their distrust in the establishment never returns. In this case, it is Starmer’s reputation on the line. His short-term bid to silence the public will destroy him the end…

Very little is known publicly about Rudakubana, but it was Tommy Robinson, via the independent journalist Lewis Brackpool, who was able to shed some light on his life in Belmarsh today…

He is, of course, attending mosque!

The independent journalist Charlie Bentley-Astor confirmed that story, writing…

I can confirm I have heard identical - Axel Rudakubana attends Mosque in Belmarsh Prison.

Robinson’s official account also posed this question.

If you are local to Southport, and you have information about a supposed non disclosure agreement that people have been forced to sign over the recent murders and attempted murders of young girls there we want to hear from you. If you live very close to the alleged killer we want to hear from you. We will protect and uphold your right to anonymity as a 'journalistic source' always.

As Robert Jenrick summed up…

Starmer doesn’t want to control immigration. He wants to control you talking about it.

PERSECUTION OF WHITE WORKING CLASSES

Meanwhile, the persecution of the white working classes who expressed their anger post-Southport continues…

Last week I brought to international attention the case of the careworker and citizen journalist Cameron Bell who has been locked up for nine months for streaming some of the unrest on TIktok.

As Elon Musk concluded: “The UK is a police state.”

But still the over the top punishment goes on…

As Peter Lloyd posted on X: Two more white, working-class men have been jailed for Southport-related disorder. Jack Cregan & Colin Brown got FIVE YEARS at Manchester Crown Court, this week. Brown 'breached metal barriers' and shouted at police, while Cregan damaged a bus. Meanwhile, pedophiles go free.

Of course, the police are far more interested in terrorising Britain’s best columnist Allison Pearson for posting a tweet calling out Jew haters.

It’s sick what’s happening to Allison and I highly recommend watching her full interview on Outspoken last week (the trailer is above).



It’s even more sick that so many of you now feel unable to post what you really think – or really know about what is going on in this once United Kingdom.

STARMER IS FINISHED

But after just four months, time is already running out for Starmer, the most hated Prime Minister in history.

And it’s not just me who thinks this.

Esther Krakue wrote…

Deep down, Keir Starmer must know his days as PM are numbered. The scale of the Southport cover-up is simply criminal.

Nick Dixon added…

I don’t see how the government can survive this Southport scandal when it finally breaks. But knowing our media, what will actually force Starmer out will be a relatively trivial personal matter. Though perhaps the latter will just be the scapegoat for these deeper causes.

However, Marshall, who conducted that interview with Farage, is convinced it’s only a matter of time, writing….

The truth about Southport, when it comes to light, will change Britain forever.

All I’m certain about at this stage is that you can only trust the independent media to report the truth.