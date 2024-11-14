Dan Wootton Outspoken is pleased to partner with Gundry MD – Dr Gundry has a history of supporting those aged over 50 from making huge mistake for their health. Find out what those mistakes are today by clicking here.

At this rate, the UK will soon be littered with political prisoners.

The establishment and the authorities are working together on this – and the captured MSM (we no longer trust a word they utter from their corrupted organs) is predictably turning a blind eye.

Yet the stories are there every single day.

I’ve been mortified today by the jailing of the citizen journalist Cameron Bell.

No one else will talk about her so I will.

This 23-year-old careworker was walking home from her job in Tamworth on the night of August the fourth when she started to livestream one of the so-called “riots” that took place that day in the wake of the Southport Massacre.

Cameron was not at the violence earlier in the day at the Holiday Inn Express.

She was not involved in any violence.

Indeed, the worst thing she was accused of was referring to illegal migrants as “tramps”.

Perhaps not a nice comment, but I struggle to see how that in any way qualifies as inciting violence.

As her lawyer Stephen Rudge said as his client was in tears: "Her involvement is to upload the TikTok footage that was not encouraging anyone to join in or extend the violence that had been seen earlier on."

Yet she is now a pin up for the Staffordshire Police because judge John Edwards locked her up for nine months, declaring she deserved “immediate custody, with the need for deterrence being acute”.

SHUTTING UP THE WHITE WORKING CLASSES

Our two tier system is completely screwed.

Because there doesn’t seem to be any goddamn need for deterrence when we’re talking about Huw Edwards making paedophile images or the Muslim man Muhammad Hassan beating up three Asian women at a petrol station because they dared to wear western clothes.

Both men escaped a jail sentence altogether.

So we know what this deterrence really means: Shutting up the white working class masses horrified by the illegal invasion into our country and disgusted by the obvious establishment cover up surrounding Axel Rudakubana, who has now been charged with terror offences, accused of producing the bio-weapon Ricin and downloading an Al Qaeda training manual.

But it gets worse. The judge then added: “The violence was fuelled by misinformation and misplaced far-right sentiment.”

What the hell is he talking about? The only misinformation being fuelled about Rudakubana was from the authorities and those in power, including Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper, who have still not admitted what they knew when.

HOUNDED INTO SILENCE

And it’s not just citizen journalists being hounded by the authorities into silence – or at least so they hope.

The Orwellian targeting of Britain’s best newspaper columnist Allison Pearson has finally stunned many of the establishment out of their slumber on this issue, with Boris Johnson posting on X: “This is appalling. How can Starmer’s Britain lecture other countries about free speech when an innocent journalist gets a knock on the door - for a tweet? Our police have their hands full of burglaries and violent crime. They are being forced to behave like a woke Securitate - and it has to stop.”

I spoke to Allison yesterday on Outspoken where she linked her situation to the attempting silencing of facts around Southport.

ROGAN, VANCE & MUSK OUR BEST HOPE

Now what depresses me most is that Britain is now being used as a case study of the tyranny the USA has narrowly avoided thanks to Trump’s election.

Joe Rogan, JD Vance and Elon Musk – three of the highest profile men in the world – are the ones sounding the alarm about what’s going on in the UK.

All our lefties care about is the boycott of Musk’s X, sparked by the losers at The Guardian in their latest attempt to think that shutting down free speech is the solution to their complete rejection by anti-woke voters.

Indeed, lots of other clowns, like Don Lemon, Joy Reid and, er, the Clifton Suspension Bridge, were choosing to shut themselves down to the word.

The solution by the left to losing is now always to try and silence their rivals, using lawfare, cancellation and lies…I know all about it.

The French deep state is attempting the same thing with Marine Le Pen – they genuinely seem to think that stopping her running for President will stop the desire by the French to save their dying republic.

How can they always get it so wrong?