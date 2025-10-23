TALK TV CIVIL WAR AS MIKE GRAHAM'S AXED OVER "RACIST" POST AFTER TALKSPORT STARS CAMPAIGN

The struggling channel’s star presenter – which has today been overtaken by GB News Radio – has been pulled off air and replaced by Jeremy Kyle, who initially promised Mike would be gone just one day but has now stopped mentioning his close mate’s name.

We can reveal today that staff at channel’s sister station Talk Sport – which has gone woke in recent years – are now campaigning for Mike to never return.

Meanwhile, Mike’s defenestration is being celebrated by those on both the left and the right, for some surprising reasons.

Dan will disclose the full inside story on the civil war at Talk and Mike Graham’s future that you will not get from the MSM in the Digest.

Then the Superstar Panel weigh in: Jasmine Birtles, host of Money Magpie Finance on YouTube, and, making his Outspoken debut, Urban Scoop contributor and Tommy Robinson ally Guramit Singh.

PLUS: The real Adolescence that Netflix and the MSM simply will not cover as Mohammed Umar Khan, a first generation muslim immigrant, is jailed over the death of teenager Harvey Willgoose after a fight at school.

AND: Rapper Professor Green sparks outrage for linking working class people in Britain to illegal migrant criminals.

THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: We reveal why King Charles is refusing to abdicate or pass any more duties to Prince William, despite his growing health battles. All the latest with the brilliant US royal commentator Lee Cohen who joins us from Florida.