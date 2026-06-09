SUDANESE MIGRANT BEHEADS BRIT ON STREET AS BELFAST ON LOCKDOWN OVER TOMMY ROBINSON FLASH PROTEST

This comes after the horrific beheading attempt in Belfast by a sick and twisted Sudanese migrant which was broadcast around the world on



Elon Musk’s X, with patriotic onlookers being heralded for stopping the barbaric killing before cops arrived.

Police have, of course, already claimed the terror attack we witnessed with our own eyes isn’t terrorist motivated with fears the

African migrant suspect will blame mental health after being spotted at a hospital in Belfast.



But Rupert Lowe has led the charge of politicians who now refuse to accept the line from the Labour government and MSM.



After the Digest we’ll cross to the streets of Belfast to be joined by activist Sarah White. We are then joined by the Superstar Panel: Northern Irish actor and social commentator Charlie Lawson, independent journalist Emma Dunwell, Fair Fuel UK vboss Howard Cox and Restore Britain supporter and social media star George Gilbert.



PLUS: Tommy Robinson and Bobby Singh go to war over the Sikh’s despicable comments online about Henry Nowak.



AND: A massive brawl erupts on GB News between Michelle Dewberry, Zia Yusuf and a Labour Lord who admits he’s never heard of Rhiannon Whyte, who was slain by an illegal immigrant.



THEN IN THE ROYAL UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Prince Harry gives up on protecting his children as Meghan Markle’s mystery over posting her daughter Lili online grows with fresh claims of AI and manipulation. We’ll get the latest with our Royal Mastermind Angela Levin.