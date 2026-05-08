SHOCK ELECTION CHANGES UK FOREVER AS RUPERT LOWE SPEAKS AFTER RESTORE VICTORY & STARMER DIGS IN

Sectarian extremism and Islamism versus a desperate fight by patriots to save our country.



And the disgraceful loathsome Prime Minister Slippery Starmer refused to listen to his own advice and quit.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and the Green Party Tit Whisperer Zack Polanski are both declaring victory.



But the other big winner is Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe who announced: “History made. We won ten out of ten seats, with overwhelming majorities in every single one. Great Yarmouth First, then we Restore Britain. A very special day.”

Rupert will be here for his first interview after Dan’s Digest – and then we’ll be joined by Advance UK leader Ben Habib. Is this finally the moment for the right to unite?



But this election also revealed the horror of sectarian and Islamist politics now infecting Britain’s system.

So joining us for a showstopping superstar panel is Reform UK’s Russell Quirk, Political commentator, Suzanne Evans, and right wing YouTube sensation Paul Thorpe.



And then later we will have Reform UK’s Kezia Noble, Restore Britain’s Montgomery Toms & Orla Minihane joining us too.



PLUS: Fake News Agent host Lewis Goodall is horrified when he realised the reality of Islamist Britain.



AND: The Tit Whisperer Green Party leader has been left humiliated by the truth of his breast hypnotism catastrophe which will forever haunt him.



THEN IN THE UNCANCELLED AFTERSHOW: Royal YouTube sensation P-Dina joins us to reveal Meghan Markle’s chilling secret recordings to reveal all on the British Royal Family and Prince Harry